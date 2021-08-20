Left Menu

Rajnath Singh flags off Army's fleet of 5 trauma care ambulances

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 11:52 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday flagged off from his residence here a fleet of five trauma care ambulances donated to the Army by a non-profit group for deployment in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ambulances have been donated by Borderless World Foundation to the Chinar Corps, the Army's strategic unit that guards the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, ''The ambulances will be stationed in five sectors located along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and will be managed by the Indian Army.'' They will be deployed at different locations in Gurez, Machil, Kieran, Tangdhar, and Uri sectors in the Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The Army will use them for critical care needed by its personnel as well as local residents, said Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva, also the coordinator of the flag-off ceremony.

Borderless World Foundation chairperson Adhik Kadam, Kotak Mahindra Bank president Raghavendra Singh and BJP leaders Shyam Jaju and Rajiv Kohli were also present on the occasion.

