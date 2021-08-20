BJP minister offers prayer in Jaipur temple under 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

Union minister Bhupender Yadav and other BJP leaders on Friday offered prayers at the Govind Dev temple here before leaving for Ajmer under 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

Yadav, along with the party's state president Satish Poonia, and other leaders reached the temple and offered prayers. From there, they moved for Ajmer. The Jan Ashirwad yatra started from Alwar's Bhiwadi on Thursday during which the Union minister along with other leaders of the party interacted with people.

The yatra was kicked off by the BJP on Monday with its 39 ministers and will be carried out across 22 states. It is aimed at highlighting the achievements of the central government and strengthening the saffron party's connection with people at the grassroots level.

