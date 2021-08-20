Left Menu

Pawar criticising Centre over quota issue out of frustration: Rane

Rane was speaking to reporters here as a part of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra.Pawar had recently criticised the Union governments decision of delegating powers to states to identify a community as backward, saying the Centre has tied up the hands of the states while offering a full meal.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 13:02 IST
Pawar criticising Centre over quota issue out of frustration: Rane
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Friday hit out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar, saying that he was criticising the Union government over the reservation issue ''out of frustration''. Rane was speaking to reporters here as a part of his ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’.

Pawar had recently criticised the Union government's decision of delegating powers to states to identify a community as backward, saying the Centre has tied up the hands of the states while offering a full meal. He had also asked the Centre to enact a law to remove the Supreme Court-mandated 50 per cent cap on reservations and allow states to exceed the existing quota limit. Responding to a query over Pawar’s statements, Rane said, “He (Pawar) is a mature politician, he should know how to untie hands. He is critical of the Union government out of his own frustration. Some of his colleagues are now likely to go to jail…You all know who.'' ''I have the copies of speeches made by opposition leaders in Parliament when the 120th amendment (restoring the power of states to identify socially and educationally backward classes) was tabled. He had never objected to it saying it was a wrong bill or union government is misleading people. He did not say anything against the bill on the floor,” he said.

Rane said the opposition (at the Centre) needs to study the Constitution as Modi government has given rights to the states. The Maharashtra government needs to come up with the Backward Commission’s report first.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021