Left Menu

Greek PM, Turkey's Erdogan will discuss Afghanistan on Friday

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will discuss the situation in Afghanistan with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, Mitsotakis' office said as Greece worries over a potential repeat of the 2015 mass arrivals of migrants. Greece was on the frontline of Europe's migration crisis in 2015, when nearly a million people fleeing conflict in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan landed on its islands - most of them arriving via Turkey.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 13:30 IST
Greek PM, Turkey's Erdogan will discuss Afghanistan on Friday
Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will discuss the situation in Afghanistan with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, Mitsotakis' office said as Greece worries over a potential repeat of the 2015 mass arrivals of migrants.

Greece was on the frontline of Europe's migration crisis in 2015 when nearly a million people fleeing conflict in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan landed on its islands - most of them arriving via Turkey. Like other European Union member states, it is nervous that the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan could trigger a replay of that crisis.

The Greek government has said over the past days that it does not want to become the entry point into the EU for Afghans fleeing the escalating conflict in their homeland and that its border forces are ready to prevent that. Mitsotakis and Erdogan will speak over the phone at 1630 GMT, the Greek prime minister's office said.

Separately, Greece's defense and civil protection ministers are due to inspect a wall that has been built at the northern border with Turkey at Evros on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021