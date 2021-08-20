Left Menu

Destructive forces spreading terror not permanent, can't suppress humanity for long: PM Modi

Taking a swipe at terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the 'destructive forces' who think of building an empire by spreading terror may dominate for some time but their existence is temporary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 13:34 IST
Destructive forces spreading terror not permanent, can't suppress humanity for long: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a swipe at terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the 'destructive forces' who think of building an empire by spreading terror may dominate for some time but their existence is temporary. Speaking at the inaugural event of various projects in Somnath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Somnath Temple has been destroyed several times over the centuries. And attempts have been made to destroy the sculptures as well. However, it won the test of time; it stood back up repeatedly."

"The destructive forces and the people who think of building an empire by spreading terror may dominate for some time but their existence is not permanent. It cannot suppress humanity for a long time," PM Modi said. "We must learn from the past and make our future better and build a new India. For us, the core of history and faith is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," PM Modi reiterated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath Temple through video conferencing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism Shripad Naik, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and BJP's veteran leader LK Advani were also present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021