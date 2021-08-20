Left Menu

Malaysia's royals begin meet to decide next prime minister

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah began a meeting with other senior royals on Friday to decide on the next prime minister, following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin this week. Muhyiddin stepped down https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysian-pm-expected-resign-after-months-political-turmoil-2021-08-16 after losing his parliamentary majority, ending a troubled 17 months in office, plagued by infighting within his ruling alliance while battling rising COVID-19 infections and a weakened economy.

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah began a meeting with other senior royals on Friday to decide on the next prime minister, following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin this week.

Muhyiddin stepped down after losing his parliamentary majority, ending a troubled 17 months in office, plagued by infighting within his ruling alliance while battling rising COVID-19 infections and a weakened economy. His former deputy, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, has secured majority support with the help of the same alliance to succeed Muhyiddin, a lawmaker from his party has said.

An announcement on the appointment is likely after Friday's meeting of the sultans, which began at about 2.30 p.m. (0630 GMT). The king, who has ruled out elections because of the pandemic, has the constitutional power to appoint a prime minister he believes likely to command a majority.

If confirmed, Ismail Sabri's appointment will reclaim the position for his party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), three years after an election loss over accusations of graft in a multi-billion-dollar scandal at a state fund. This week, the king urged leaders of the different political parties to work together to tackle Malaysia's economic and health woes.

The southeast Asian nation's "unending political turmoil" has disrupted governance during the pandemic, the revered monarch has said. Malaysia has been in a state of political flux since the defeat of the UMNO, which had governed for more than 60 years since independence.

Mahathir Mohamad led the opposition to an election victory for the first time, but the alliance collapsed from infighting. Muhyiddin then put together a coalition with parties that had been defeated in the polls, including UMNO, but it, too, proved fragile as UMNO balked at playing second fiddle.

Public anger has grown amid the politicking as COVID-19 infections spread at a record pace, despite extended lockdowns and ramped-up vaccinations. Malaysia saw a record number of cases on Thursday, taking total infections to nearly 1.49 million.

