Meghalaya Assembly autumn session to commence from September 10

The autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will commence from September 10, officials said on Friday.

The session will be held from September 10 to 17, they said.

Advertisement

The calendar for the upcoming session was approved during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) headed by Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday, the officials said.

There will be six working days of which government business has been allotted for September 10, 14 and 17, while for private members’ business on September 13, 15 and 16, according to Assembly officials.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma said that the Opposition had wanted to have a longer session as the duration is ''not enough''.

Sangma said he would prevail upon the concerned committee to increase the allotment of days for the private member business. ''We will try to optimally utilize these available days that have been allotted for private member business,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)