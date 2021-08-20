Left Menu

Meghalaya Assembly autumn session to commence from September 10

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 20-08-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 14:29 IST
Meghalaya Assembly autumn session to commence from September 10
  • Country:
  • India

The autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will commence from September 10, officials said on Friday.

The session will be held from September 10 to 17, they said.

The calendar for the upcoming session was approved during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) headed by Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday, the officials said.

There will be six working days of which government business has been allotted for September 10, 14 and 17, while for private members’ business on September 13, 15 and 16, according to Assembly officials.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma said that the Opposition had wanted to have a longer session as the duration is ''not enough''.

Sangma said he would prevail upon the concerned committee to increase the allotment of days for the private member business. ''We will try to optimally utilize these available days that have been allotted for private member business,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021