RSS trying to re-interpret entire history: CPI slams Ram Madhav over Moplah rebellion remark

Taking a dig at the statemet of former national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav that Kerala's ruling Left government was trying to whitewash the Moplah rebellion, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Friday said that RSS pursues an ideology that is communal and that it attempts to re-interpret history.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 14:51 IST
CPI general secretary D Raja speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Taking a dig at the statemet of former national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav that Kerala's ruling Left government was trying to whitewash the Moplah rebellion, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Friday said that RSS pursues an ideology that is communal and that it attempts to re-interpret history. Speaking to ANI, Raja said, "One can say such a thing about RSS also. What is the RSS mindset? It is also a communal fascist mindset that tries to re-interpret the entire history, rewrites the entire history, and tries to redefine the nationhood of this country. As far Moplah revolt is concern it is against feudal lords against British rulers that is why those people were sent to cellular prisons, Ram Madhav should know that."

"What mindset is talking about? He must explain to this country what is the mindset of RSS? Why RSS did not have any role in the freedom movement of our country? Whereas the communist party of India had been making supreme sacrifices for the country's independence. RSS pursue an ideology that is communal, divisive, and fascist that people are aware of," he added. Madhav on Thursday speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the year-long 'Mapilla (Moplah) Riots Martyrs Remembrance program at Kozhikode had said that the Moplah rebellion in Kerala was in a way the first manifestation of the Talibani mindset in India and that the state's ruling Left government was allegedly trying to whitewash it by celebrating it as a communist revolution.

Ram Madhav said as there were no modern means of communication in 1921 but an attempt to hide the details of the revolt, it was projected as the agitation against the British or the agrarian uprising. "We have a Communist government here in Kerala. They are trying to project it (Moplah rebellion) as a movement against the British or a communist revolution against the bourgeois or zamindars.

"They want to celebrate it in a totally different manner. They want movies to be made on the 'heroism' of the rebellion leaders. The Leftist liberal cabal is trying to whitewash it (Moplah rebellion)," he alleged and said "that world over the Left is known for distorting the facts. It is in their genes." (ANI)

