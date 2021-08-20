Puducherry Lt Governor, CM extend Onam greetings
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday extended greetings to Malayalees on the eve of Onam festival. In her message, Soundararajan, who is also the Telangana Governor, said Onam is not only a mere festival but promotes and celebrates love, brotherhood, humane qualities and fraternity.
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday extended greetings to Malayalees on the eve of Onam festival. In her message, Soundararajan, who is also the Telangana Governor, said Onam is not only a mere festival but promotes and celebrates love, brotherhood, humane qualities and fraternity. She wished the people particularly the Malayalee population a happy, prosperous and bright festival.
Chief Minister N Rangasamy referred to the importance of Onam festival and wished the people particularly those in Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala.
Territorial Ministers A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan and Chandra Priyanga and leaders of various political parties extended their Onam greetings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
