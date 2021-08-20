PM Modi recalls sacrifice of Imam Hussain on Muharram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain on Muharram and also his courage and commitment to justice. Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Hussain and his family on Muharram. In a tweet, Modi said, We remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain AS and recall his courage as well as commitment to justice.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 15:31 IST
