PM Modi recalls sacrifice of Imam Hussain on Muharram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain on Muharram and also his courage and commitment to justice. Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Hussain and his family on Muharram. In a tweet, Modi said, ''We remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and recall his courage as well as a commitment to justice. He devoted great importance to peace and social equality.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)