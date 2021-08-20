Left Menu

UP CM lifts curbs on opening shops on Sundays

Now on in all citiesmarketsindustriesfactories, the closure should be implemented as it was earlier before the spread of coronavirus, a statement quoting the CM said.Earlier on August 11, Adityanath had given instructions to do away with the closure of markets on Saturdays.In July, the state government had issued guidelines, according to which markets, shops and business establishments were allowed to function from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-08-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 15:58 IST
UP CM lifts curbs on opening shops on Sundays
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that the curbs on the opening of shops and other establishments on Sundays will be lifted in view of the improved coronavirus situation in the state.

He directed the officials to consider doing away with the weekly closure of markets on Sundays and implement the previous system of closure.

The decision was taken after Adityanath held a review meeting with officials concerned over the COVID-19 situation.

''In view of the improving situation of COVID-19 in the state, doing away with the system of statewide weekly closure on Sundays can be considered. Now on in all cities/markets/industries/factories, the closure should be implemented as it was earlier before the spread of coronavirus,'' a statement quoting the CM said.

Earlier on August 11, Adityanath had given instructions to do away with the closure of markets on Saturdays.

In July, the state government had issued guidelines, according to which markets, shops, and business establishments were allowed to function from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday. The shops were ordered to close down on Saturdays and Sundays.

The statement also said that in 15 districts of the state, namely, Aligarh, Amethi, Budaun, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kasganj, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shravasti, and Shamli, there is not even a single Covid patient.

At present, the number of active cases in the state has come down to 408.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021