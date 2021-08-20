Stalin extends Onam greetings

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 15:58 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday extended his Onam greetings and hailed the festival as a ''proud symbol'' of brotherhood and social harmony.

In a statement, he also recalled his father and former chief minister, the late M Karunanidhi, announcing holiday for Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, the bordering districts and a local holiday for Chennai, during the 2006-11 DMK government, for Malayalees to celebrate Onam.

''I extend my greetings to the Malayalees living in Tamil Nadu and all the people of Kerala, who speak Malayalam, one of the Dravidian languages, on the occasion of Onam which is a great symbol of love and the spirit of giving and wish them all prosperity,'' he said.

He also recalled the various festivities attached with Onam, celebrated to mark the 'visit' of Asura (demon) king Mahabali, who was banished into the netherworld by Lord Vishnu. According to mythology, under Mahabali everyone lived in happiness and equality. Envious by his popularity, Devas (Gods) sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld. But before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Lord Vishnu to visit his subjects every year on 'Thiru Onam' day. PTI SA SS SS

