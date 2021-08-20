Maha: Political leaders pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Leaders across political parties paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary here on Friday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray garlanded the portrait of the late Congress leader at his residence Matoshree in suburban Mumbai and administered the Sadhbhavana Day pledge to people present on the occasion.

While paying tribute to Gandhi, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the former prime minister had prepared India to face the challenges of the 21st century and ushered in the digital revolution. ''The work-from-home concept in recent times has become possible only because of Rajiv Gandhi's vision. Expanding the telecommunication network and strengthening the Panchayat Raj were some of his achievements. Sadhbhavna Day observed on the occasion will help create a violence-free society,'' Pawar said. PWD Minister Ashok Chavan offered floral tributes to Gandhi at Mantralaya, the state secretariat, and administered the Sadhbhavna Day pledge of resolving all differences amicably and constitutionally and creation of a society without bias, hate and violence. Congress ministers Varsha Gaikwad, K C Padvi, and bureaucrats were present on the occasion.

