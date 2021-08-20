Left Menu

Telecom revolution brought by Rajiv Gandhi misused for spying on Cong leaders: Dotasra

Remembering Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, Dotasra said he prepared the nation for 21st century.Rajiv Gandhi empowered the nation through the telecom revolution but now those sitting in the government at the Centre are spying on prominent leaders of the country.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday said former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi brought telecom revolution with his vision but now it is being misused for phone tapping and spying on Congress leaders. Remembering Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, Dotasra said he prepared the nation for 21st century.

''Rajiv Gandhi empowered the nation through the telecom revolution but now those sitting in the government at the Centre are spying on prominent leaders of the country. There cannot be a misfortune bigger than this,'' Dotasra told reporters in an apparent reference to the Pegasus row.

''In the atmosphere we are seeing today, no one is safe, spying is there, farmers are troubled, unemployed do not get employment,'' he said. Commenting on the ''Jan Ashirwad Yatra'' undertaken by Union minister Bhupendra Yadav, he said it is an ''antim yatra'' (last procession) of the Union government. ''They did nothing but mislead people, farmers and the youth. The yatra will be successful when they assure farmers of the country of withdrawal of all three agriculture laws, which are being opposed by farmers,'' he said.

Dotasra further said there are seven chief ministerial candidates in the BJP and now Union minister Bhupendra Yadav has come up as the eighth candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

