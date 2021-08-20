Imam Hussain’s sacrifice inspires everyone to strive for fair, egalitarian society: Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain inspires everyone to strive for a fair and egalitarian society.
He said Imam Hussain will be always remembered for his selfless sacrifice.
''He fought valiantly for truth & justice till his last breath. His supreme sacrifice inspires everyone to strive for a fair and egalitarian society,'' the Vice President Secretariat said, quoting Naidu.
Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his family on Ashura, the 10th day of Islamic month Muharram.
