Imam Hussain’s sacrifice inspires everyone to strive for fair, egalitarian society: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain inspires everyone to strive for a fair and egalitarian society.

He said Imam Hussain will be always remembered for his selfless sacrifice.

''He fought valiantly for truth & justice till his last breath. His supreme sacrifice inspires everyone to strive for a fair and egalitarian society,'' the Vice President Secretariat said, quoting Naidu.

Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his family on Ashura, the 10th day of Islamic month Muharram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)