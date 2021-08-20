Left Menu

PTI | Washim | Updated: 20-08-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 18:19 IST
Maha: Stones thrown at BJP leader Somaiya's car
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged on Friday that supporters of the local Shiv Sena MP threw stones and ink at his car in Washim district of Maharashtra.

A video showing some people shouting slogans against Somaiya, former MP from Mumbai, and throwing stones and ink at his convoy also circulated on social media.

Somaiya alleged in a tweet that the perpetrators were supporters of Sena MP Bhavna Gawli, however, local police did not confirm it.

Some persons were detained after the incident and later released, a police official said, adding that no case was registered.

