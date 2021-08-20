Maha: Stones thrown at BJP leader Somaiya's car

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged on Friday that supporters of the local Shiv Sena MP threw stones and ink at his car in Washim district of Maharashtra.

A video showing some people shouting slogans against Somaiya, former MP from Mumbai, and throwing stones and ink at his convoy also circulated on social media.

Somaiya alleged in a tweet that the perpetrators were supporters of Sena MP Bhavna Gawli, however, local police did not confirm it.

Some persons were detained after the incident and later released, a police official said, adding that no case was registered.

