World News Roundup: Analysis-Red tape, risk aversion clip wings of Merkel's innovation legacy; ondon police warn of two weeks of disruption from climate protests and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Analysis-Red tape, risk aversion clip wings of Merkel's innovation legacy

Advertisement

It was one of Chancellor Angela Merkel's most radical ideas during her last term in office: a new agency that would bring to market ground-breaking German innovation such as a way to clean the world's oceans and a therapy for Alzheimer's disease. But two years after Merkel launched the project, driven by both her own scientific background and concerns that Europe could fall behind, the SPRIN-D agency for disruptive innovation is struggling under the weight of institutional, cultural and budgetary constraints.

London police warn of two weeks of disruption from climate protests

London's police warned on Friday that protests by environmental activists planned for the next two weeks will cause disruption across the capital and will distract officers from dealing with crime. Extinction Rebellion, which caused days of traffic chaos in London two years ago, said it will target the capital's financial district in disruptive protests which are due to start on Monday.

Asia extends lockdowns, adds curbs to fight surge in Delta infections

Nations from Australia to Vietnam announced more drastic curbs and longer lockdowns for citizens on Friday, as authorities struggle to rein in outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. In Australia's biggest city of Sydney, 2 million residents, or roughly 40% of its population, face curfew https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/sydney-covid-19-lockdown-be-extended-until-sept-end-2021-08-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. next week, along with limits on exercise.

UK's Raab defends Afghanistan crisis response after criticism

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab defended his response to the fall of Afghanistan on Friday, dismissing as inaccurate media reports that he failed to help evacuate local translators who had worked for Britain because he was on holiday. "The whole of government has been working tirelessly over the last week to help as many people evacuate from Afghanistan as possible," Raab said, adding that he had been focused on events at the airport.

U.S. envoy for North Korea to visit South amid standoff over military drills

The U.S. envoy for North Korea will visit South Korea this weekend, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday, amid a standoff over South Korea-U.S. military exercises that the North has warned could trigger a security crisis. U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim arrives in Seoul on Saturday for a four-day visit, during which he will meet his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk, and other officials, the ministry said.

NATO pledges to speed evacuations from Afghanistan as criticism mounts

More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital, a NATO official said on Friday, pledging to redouble evacuation efforts as criticism of the West's handling of the crisis intensified. Thousands of people, desperate to flee the country, were still thronging the airport, the official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters, even though the Taliban have urged people without legal travel documents to go home.

Malaysia's new prime minister brings the graft-tainted party back to power

Malaysia's king appointed Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the prime minister on Friday, returning the job to a party tainted by graft accusations as the southeast Asian nation grapples with a COVID-19 surge and an economic slump. Ismail Sabri replaces Muhyiddin Yassin, who stepped down on Monday after coalition infighting cost him his majority, but the new prime minister's backing by the same alliance raises concerns that he will also lead an unstable government.

Merkel, Putin hold Kremlin talks on the anniversary of Navalny poisoning

German Chancellor Angela Merkel began talks with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Friday with ties at post-Cold War lows, her final official trip to Russia before she steps down after nearly 16 years. Relations between two of Europe's longest-serving leaders soured in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, drawing broad condemnation and sanctions from the West.

In COVID hangover, as more around the world get vaccinated, fewer give blood

From Seoul to Paris, and Moscow to Bangkok, concerned citizens are lining up for shots as COVID-19 case numbers swell. That may ease pressure on stretched hospitals around the world, but with it comes a hangover - a severe shortage of blood donors. A number of countries don't allow people who have just been vaccinated to give blood, as well as banning those in recovery from coronavirus. With others simply staying home as new infections rise, doctors say donor pools have shrunk to alarmingly low levels, menacing urgent operations.

Migrants left high and dry at Guatemala border after deportations from Mexico, U.S

When 25-year-old Salvadoran migrant Donovan Pedro stepped off a deportation bus at the El Ceibo border crossing that connects Mexico's southern border with Guatemala, the situation was familiar but the place was not. Pedro had already made the trek to the U.S. border twice and was stopped by Mexican authorities, who both times sent him to other locations in Mexico.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)