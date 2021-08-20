Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of opposition parties

As part of efforts to take forward the unity on various issues forged by opposition parties during the monsoon session of parliament, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting of opposition parties which is being attended by leaders from 18 other parties.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 18:29 IST
Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of opposition parties
Congress's interim president Sonia Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of efforts to take forward the unity on various issues forged by opposition parties during the monsoon session of parliament, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting of opposition parties which is being attended by leaders from 18 other parties. Among those present at the meeting being held through video conferencing are West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are also attending the meeting. Samajwadi Party did not attend the meeting, sources said.

The monsoon session had seen the opposition parties forcing repeated adjournments over their demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of new farm laws. The last day of the monsoon session saw unprecedented pandemonium in Rajya Sabha over the bill related to the insurance business and both the government and opposition parties blamed each other for the situation in the House. The opposition parties are likely to discuss joint strategy to take on the BJP-led government on various issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021