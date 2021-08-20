CPI leader praises Gadkari for describing Nehru as ideal leader
- Country:
- India
CPI MP Binoy Viswam has praised Union minister Nitin Gadkari's statement on Jawaharlal Nehru where the BJP leader described the first prime minister of the country as an ''ideal'' leader, along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
In an interview to a television news channel, Gadkari described Nehru and Vajpayee as ''ideal leaders'', and said all political parties should introspect about their conduct in Parliament.
''Gadkariji's statement on Nehru and Vajpayee sounds sensible, something unusual from Sangh politics. Eager to listen to Modiji's response on this political remarks. Why is he silent on his cabinet colleagues call for introspection from all sides over the ruckus in Parliament?'' Viswam wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP attacks Congress over disruptions in Parliament
TMC MPs trying to repeat Bengal violence in Parliament, says Naqvi
Parliament: Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion notice in LS over Pegasus report
PM slams Opposition for stalling Parliament
Medium, heavy passenger EVs increase from 124 in 2018 to 1,356 as on date: Gadkari