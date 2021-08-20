Left Menu

CPI leader praises Gadkari for describing Nehru as ideal leader

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 19:05 IST
CPI MP Binoy Viswam has praised Union minister Nitin Gadkari's statement on Jawaharlal Nehru where the BJP leader described the first prime minister of the country as an ''ideal'' leader, along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In an interview to a television news channel, Gadkari described Nehru and Vajpayee as ''ideal leaders'', and said all political parties should introspect about their conduct in Parliament.

''Gadkariji's statement on Nehru and Vajpayee sounds sensible, something unusual from Sangh politics. Eager to listen to Modiji's response on this political remarks. Why is he silent on his cabinet colleagues call for introspection from all sides over the ruckus in Parliament?'' Viswam wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

