West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday proposed to form a core group of opposition leaders to decide on joint movements against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.Virtually attending a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, the Trinamool Congress supremo asked the opposition leaders to keep aside differences and put up a united fight against the saffron party.Let us forget who is the leader, let us keep our personal interests aside.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-08-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 19:44 IST
Oppn meet: Mamata moots panel of leaders to decide on programmes to fight BJP
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday proposed to form a core group of opposition leaders to decide on joint movements against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Virtually attending a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, the Trinamool Congress supremo asked the opposition leaders to keep aside differences and put up a united fight against the saffron party.

''Let us forget who is the leader, let us keep our personal interests aside. Every opposition party should be brought in. People are the leader. Let us set up a core group and work together to decide on the next line of action and programmes,” a senior TMC leader quoted her as saying at the meeting.

Banerjee also raised the issue of how ''impartial institutions like the NHRC has been misused by the central government to malign opposition ruled state governments''.

She also raised the farmers' issue and torture allegedly unleashed by the Centre against states ruled by opposition parties, another TMC leader said.

