J&K LG administers 'Sadbhavana Diwas' pledge to officials at Raj Bhavan

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday administered the “Sadbhavana Diwas” pledge to officials and staff members of his secretariat at the Raj Bhavan here.

Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir's cultural harmony has ensured the peaceful co-existence of people of every community and religion.

“Let us all reaffirm our commitment to promote harmony and peace in the society,” he said.

“I take this solemn pledge that I will work for the emotional oneness and harmony of all the people of India regardless of caste, region, religion, or language. I further pledge that I shall resolve all differences among us through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence,” the pledge read.

“Sadbhavana Diwas” is observed with an objective to encourage national integration, peace, affection, and communal harmony among the Indian people of all religions.

Meanwhile, “Sadbhavna Diwas” was observed by all units of the Jammu and Kashmir Police across the Union Territory.

The main function was held at the Police Headquarters, Srinagar where ADGP Headquarters PHQ, Jammu and Kashmir, M K Sinha administered the pledge to the officers and personnel.

The officers took the pledge to work for the emotional oneness and harmony of all people of India regardless of caste, region, religion or language.

They also pledged to resolve all the differences through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence, a police spokesperson said.

The “Sadbhavna Diwas” pledge ceremonies were also observed at all unit headquarters including district police headquarters, armed battalions, Railway Police Headquarters in Jammu, Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy and other training institutions of Jammu and Kashmir Police, he said.

The supervisory and controlling officers administered the pledge to officers and personnel at their respective units, the spokesman said.

