Putin says senses Kyiv has decided against peaceful solution to E.Ukraine conflict
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-08-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 20:08 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he had the impression that the Ukrainian leadership had decided against a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
He did not elaborate, but said that both Russia and Germany were worried by growing tensions in Donbass where Russian-backed separatists have been locked in a conflict with Ukrainian government forces since 2014.
Advertisement
Putin was speaking at a news conference after holding talks in the Kremlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Hockey-India win bronze after 5-4 win over Germany
Olympics-Marathon Swimming-Germany's Wellbrock wins men's marathon swimming gold
Olympics-Hockey-India win bronze after dramatic victory over Germany
Russia to deploy long-range bombers in drills near Afghan border - report
German bond yields hover near ECB deposit rate