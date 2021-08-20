Left Menu

Putin says senses Kyiv has decided against peaceful solution to E.Ukraine conflict

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-08-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he had the impression that the Ukrainian leadership had decided against a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

He did not elaborate, but said that both Russia and Germany were worried by growing tensions in Donbass where Russian-backed separatists have been locked in a conflict with Ukrainian government forces since 2014.

Putin was speaking at a news conference after holding talks in the Kremlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

