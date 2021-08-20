UP govt's supplementary budget bid to divert attention from failures: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the Uttar Pradesh government’s supplementary budget was a bid to mislead people and divert their attention from its failures. The state government had on Wednesday tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 7301.52 crore for the financial year 2021-22, which was passed in both Houses of the state legislature on Thursday.

Reacting to it, Yadav said the state’s BJP government could not spend 20 per cent of its earlier budget but can do anything to divert attention of people from its failure. ''The BJP government, which is unable to spend even 20 per cent of its previous budget, brought a supplementary budget so that different sections of society could be misled by showing that they are being given something,'' Akhilesh said in a statement.

Advertisement

''The BJP government and the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh have broken all records of lying,'' the former UP CM said, adding that the government promised one crore tablets and examination allowance to students while only a few months of its tenure are left.

Describing the supplementary budget as a bundle of lies, Yadav said, ''The truth is that the BJP government has not fulfilled its promises made in its 2017 election manifesto. Even the promise of giving free laptops has not been fulfilled.'' PTI ABN RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)