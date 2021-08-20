Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary: Mumbai Cong to take care of 1,224 malnourished kids

The Mumbai Congress on Friday said it had adopted 1,224 malnourished children in order to provide them nutritious food, the move coming on the 77th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap said the project, which aims to create a healthy society, was initiated by the party at Shatabdi Hospital where a nutrition centre has been started.

