Putin says we need to set up good, neighbourly relations with Afghanistan

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday it was not in Russia's interests to dwell on the results of the U.S. military campaign in Afghanistan and that it was important to establish good and neighbourly relations with Afghanistan.

Putin, in comments following Kremlin talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said that Moscow and its partners should unite to help people in Afghanistan.

Advertisement

He said Russia was interested in the country being stable which it was not at the moment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)