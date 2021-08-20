New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL61 PB-WEAPONS-RECOVERY Police arrest former Akal Takht Jathedar's son after recovery of arms, explosives Kapurthala: The Punjab Police arrested a former Akal Takht Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode's son after recovering a tiffin bomb, hand grenades and pistols in raids on his home and office in Jalandhar.

DES9 PB-AMARINDER-SIDHU Amarinder Singh, Sidhu agree on strategic policy group for better party-govt coordination Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday agreed to set up a 10-member strategic policy group to ensure better coordination between the party and the state government and expedite implementation of various government programmes.

DES26 UP-CM-VIRUS-LD RELAXATION UP govt allows markets to open on Sundays Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday allowed markets to open on Sundays in view of the improved coronavirus situation in the state.

DES5 UP-VIKAS DUBEY-REPORT Three-member panel probing Vikas Dubey's encounter gives clean chit to police Lucknow: A three-member commission probing the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey has given a clean chit to police, stating their version of events about his death were supported by evidence.

DES25 UP-DUBEY-ENOCUNTER-BSP Encounter of gangster Dubey: BSP questions clean chit to police Ballia (UP): BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Friday questioned the clean chit to police in the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, saying the matter will be looked into again if his party forms the government in the state next year.

DES2 UP-TAJ MAHAL-NIGHT VIEW Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from Saturday Agra: After remaining closed for over a year for night viewing, the Taj Mahal will open from August 21 for visitors who want to explore the marble monument under moonlight, officials said on Friday.

DES27 UP-YOUTH-AFGHANISTAN Shahjahanpur youth trapped in Afghanistan Shahjahanpur (UP): A youth from the district is trapped in Afghanistan and awaiting return to his native place, his family member said here on Friday.

DES15 RJ-GEHLOT Congress kept democracy intact during its 70-year rule: Gehlot Jaipur: Hitting out at the BJP for repeatedly asking the Congress what it did during its 70 years in power, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the grand old party kept the country undivided and democracy intact and it was due to this that new governments were formed.

DES6 RJ-BJP-YATRA BJP minister offers prayer in Jaipur temple under 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' Jaipur: Union minister Bhupender Yadav and other BJP leaders on Friday offered prayers at the Govind Dev temple here before leaving for Ajmer under 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

DES44 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan records 14 Covid cases, no death Jaipur: Rajasthan on Friday recorded 14 coronavirus cases, taking the number of infections to 9,53,995, officials said, adding no new death was reported in the last 24 hours.

DES10 HP-VIRUS-LD ANURAG THAKUR Centre prepared to tackle possible third wave of COVID-19: Anurag Thakur Shimla: The Centre is fully ready to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 and a provision of Rs 23,123 crore has been made for this purpose, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Friday.

DES39 HR-SESSION-CONG Hary Cong MLAs march to Vidhan Sabha in protest against paper leak, unemployment Chandigarh: Opposition Congress MLAs on Friday marched to Haryana Assembly to register their protest against alleged paper leak, unemployment, inflation and ‘rising’ crime graph in the state, during which they alleged that they were pushed around by on-duty security personnel.

DES13 UKD-NADDA Nadda arrives on 2-day visit to Uttarakhand Dehradun: BJP president JP Nadda arrived on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand on Friday to galvanise party workers ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls.

