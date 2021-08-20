Left Menu

Cong's Seva Dal takes out 'Tiranga march' to protest govt's 'anti-people' policies

There has been significant constraint on democratic institutions such as judiciary, press, autonomous educational institutions, and the executive to exercise an unbiased administration, he alleged.On the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress Seva Dal took out the Tiranga march against the anti-people policies of the central government, the statement said.

The Congress' Seva Dal on Friday took out a 'Tiranga march' to protest what it said were ''anti-people'' policies of the central government. In a statement, Congress Seva Dal Chief Organiser Lalji Desai alleged that ever since the BJP came to power in the Centre in 2014, there has been ''misrule''. ''There has been significant constraint on democratic institutions such as judiciary, press, autonomous educational institutions, and the executive to exercise an unbiased administration,'' he alleged.

On the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress Seva Dal took out the Tiranga march against the ''anti-people policies'' of the central government, the statement said. The “Loktantra Bachao Tiranga March” was flagged off by K C Venugopal, AICC General Secretary Organization, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and DPCC chief Anil Choudhury, among others.

Congress Seva Dal volunteers who had travelled from various parts of the country participated in the seven-Km rally. The rally march was organised from Congress Office at 24 Akbar Road till the Rajiv Gandhi memorial at Veer Bhumi.

