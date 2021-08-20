Tej Pratap Yadav is just an MLA, can attend party program if invited: Bihar RJD president

Taking a dig at party MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, Bihar Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Jagdanand Singh on Friday said the question of the former attending any program arises only if he was invited. Singh's remarks came in the backdrop of Yadav's statement that he would not participate in any party program if action is not taken against the Bihar RJD president.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Tej Pratap is just an MLA in the party's constitutional order. It is not possible for everyone to attend every program of the party. Further, he can only attend if he is invited. Who will be called and who will not be called, that is my job. Asked if he will take action against Tej Pratap Yadav, Singh said, "Tej Pratap Yadav is an MLA. Only the national president and the national committee have the right to take action against an MLA."

He further said Yadav has forgotten that the core committee does not have the right to appoint anyone. The core committee is only to give advice to the national president. "Tej Pratap Yadav forgets that he is only a member of the Parliament Board who can only give advice in the selection of candidates," Singh stated.

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday demanded action against party state president Jagdanand Singh while adding that he will not participate in any activity if no action is taken. Briefing mediapersons, Yadav said, "He (RJD Bihar President Jagdanand Singh) thinks that it is his party. The Party constitution was not followed. Why was no notice issued to our student leaders? He should also ask before taking any decision. I am also Lalu Yadav's son. By saying 'Who's Tej Pratap Yadav', is he trying to blackmail us? They just want to break our 'Krishna-Arjun Jodi'."

"I urge my father Lalu Prasad Yadav also to act against him. If no action is taken, I won't be participating in any party activities," he added. The developments came after RJD students' wing state president Akash Yadav was removed from his post. Akash Yadav is believed to be a close aide of Tej Pratap Yadav. (ANI)

