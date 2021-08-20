HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION: DEL70 AFGHAN-INDIA-VISA India to prioritise granting visas to civil society members, opinion makers, women activists from Afghanistan New Delhi: In line with its historical ties with Afghan people, India will prioritise granting visas to civil society members, opinion makers, women activists, students and NGO workers from Afghanistan in view of the current situation in the country, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

BOM8 GJ-LD MODI Destructive, terror forces can dominate for some time, but their existence not permanent: PM Modi Somnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that destructive forces and people who follow the ideology of creating empires through terror can dominate for some time, but their existence is not permanent as they cannot suppress humanity forever.

DEL64 OPPN-2NDLD MEETING Winning 2024 polls ultimate goal, time to rise above compulsions: Sonia to Oppn leaders New Delhi: It is time to rise above political compulsions to realise the ''ultimate goal'' of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Sonia Gandhi told top Opposition leaders on Friday as she pitched for a broad unity of the anti-BJP forces.

DEL47 CBI-WB-LD VIOLENCE CBI seeks from WB DGP details of murder, rape cases reported during post-poll violence in state New Delhi: The CBI has written to the West Bengal director general of police to provide details of all cases of murder, attempt to murder and rape reported during post-poll violence in the state, officials said on Friday.

DEL53 JK-4THLD ENCOUNTER Two Hizb hit squad militants killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants -- part of a hit squad of the outfit and responsible for civilian killings -- were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

DEL44 DL-OXYGEN SHORTAGE LD SISODIA LG again rejects proposal for panel to probe deaths due to oxygen shortage: Delhi Dy-CM Sisodia New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has again rejected the Delhi government's proposal to form a panel to ''investigate deaths due to oxygen shortage'' in the national capital.

DEL67 VACCINE-ZYDUS CADILA Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D gets approval for Emergency Use Authorisation New Delhi: Indigenously developed Zydus Cadila Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D has received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India and it will be administered to people 12 years and above, the Department of Biotechnology said on Friday.

DEL59 AVI-HORROR-LD IC814 Images from Kabul airport remind me of Kandahar horror: IC814 pilot New Delhi: Images from Kabul airport over the the last few days have brought back the horrors of 22 years ago, says Devi Sharan, captain of Indian Airlines flight IC814 that was hijacked in December 1999 and taken to Kandahar in Afghanistan where it was held captive for an entire week.

DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Active cases lowest in 150 days New Delhi: India logged 36,571 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,23,58,829, while the national recovery rate improved to 97.54 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL58 DL-CONG-GANDHI-STATUE Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary: Rahul Gandhi unveils statue of fmr PM at Youth Cong office New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unveiled a statue of his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary at the India Youth Congress office here on Friday.

DEL63 RAIL-VANDE BHARAT New Vande Bharat train sets to come with features to aid emergency evacuation New Delhi: The next set of Vande Bharat trains will come with new facilities, including centralised coach monitoring systems and features specially designed for emergency evacuation, officials said. LEGAL LGD10 DL-COURT-WRESTLER Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case: Accused asks court to expedite proceedings in interest of justice New Delhi: One of the accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case involving Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in which a wrestler died has moved a Delhi court seeking the proceedings in the matter to be expedited in the “interest of justice”. FOREIGN: FGN18 US-BLINKEN-JAISHANKAR-LD AFGHANISTAN Blinken, Jaishankar discuss situation in Afghanistan for second time this week, agree to continue coordination Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the chaotic situation in Afghanistan for a second time this week and agreed to continue their close coordination over the matter. By Lalit K Jha AFGHAN-LD TERRORISM Afghanistan must not become a 'gathering place' for terrorism again: Chinese Foreign Minister Beijing: China has said Afghanistan must not become a ''gathering place'' for terrorism again and should be supported in its resolute fight against the scourge after the Taliban insurgents swept to power in the war-torn country. By K J M Varma PTI KJ

