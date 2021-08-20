Left Menu

The BJP on Friday took a swipe at the Congress over its call for opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying this shows that it has lost faith in itself after being rejected by people and asserted that peoples trust is in Prime Minister Narendra Modis leadership for the countrys development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:09 IST
People rejected Congress, it has lost faith in itself: BJP
The BJP on Friday took a swipe at the Congress over its call for opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying this shows that it has lost faith in itself after being ''rejected'' by people and asserted that people's trust is in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the country's development. BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said people of the country have anyway lost trust in the Congress, a reference to the series of electoral setbacks the main opposition party has suffered in recent years.

''It's good that the Congress also no longer has faith in itself and has begun looking for allies. But no one is now interested in using the broken crutches of the Congress. However much it tries in desperation but people have no more trust in them and its future is bleak,'' the Rajya Sabha MP said. Modi, Baluni said, has put the country on the path of progress and development, and enjoys people's trust. In a virtual meeting of the leaders of 19 opposition parties, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said it was time to rise above political compulsions to realise the ''ultimate goal'' of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as she pitched for a broad unity of the anti-BJP forces.

