J&K: Farooq Abdullah condemns killing of Apni Party leader

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-08-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:14 IST
National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Friday condemned the killing of Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone in Kulgam district.

Terming the incident as barbaric and gruesome, Abdullah said such acts of violence will hinder the return of peace to Jammu and Kashmir.

''Such despicable and horrendous acts of violence only leave behind a trail of lifelong miseries. The trend of political assassinations that has set in is very worrying and of great concern,'' he said.

Recalling his repeated expression of concern and detestation against such incidents, he said the aloof and hand-off approach of the administration has imperiled the security of mainstream leaders.

Sharing in the grief of the bereaved family, the NC president prayed for much needed strength to them to bear the inconsolable loss. He also prayed for peace to the soul of the deceased.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs Anand Sharma called on Abdullah and NC vice president Omar Abdullah at their Srinagar residence on Thursday evening.

The leaders discussed various issues including the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

While interacting with the visiting dignitary, Abdullah said the restoration of peace is of utmost importance for the party.

He said giving relief to the people also remains his party's foremost concern.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

