Ukraine imposes sanctions on lawmaker accused of meddling in U.S. election

Ukraine on Friday said it was imposing sanctions on Andriy Derkach, the Ukrainian lawmaker who was accused by the U.S. Treasury Department of being a Russian agent and trying to interfere in U.S. elections.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the security and defence council, said in a briefing that Ukraine was sanctioning Derkach, along with members of the Russian military and Russian judges. He did not spell out what form the sanctions would take.

Derkach has previously denied wrongdoing and said he was being targeted for exposing corruption.

