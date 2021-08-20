Left Menu

Oppn meet : Mamata asks leaders to fight against BJP unitedly

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday asked opposition parties' leaders to put aside differences and fight unitedly against BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and proposed the setting up of a core group to decide on the future plan of action and movements.

The TMC supremo, who was addressing a virtual meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, said that the opposition parties should forget who will be the leader, a press release by the party said.

''Let us forget who will the leader and keep our personal interests aside. Every opposition party should be brought in. The fight is against BJP. In these meetings those not allied with the Congress must also be invited,'' she said.

''The people will lead, they are the leaders. Let us set up a core group and work together to decide on next line of action and programmes,” the release quoted her as saying.

Banerjee during the meeting also raked up the issue of how impartial institutions like the NHRC have been misused by the Centre to malign opposition ruled state governments.

''Our party supremo at the meeting raised the farmers' issue and the issue of torture unleashed by the central government against various opposition-ruled state governments,'' it said.

Banerjee proposed issues on which joint movements could be launched such as repealing farm laws, unprecedented fuel price hike and judicial probe into the Pegasus snooping row.

''She also proposed movement against privatisation of the public sector assets,'' the release said.

Banerjee said the opposition parties should also fight for the demand to avail Rs 7500 per month for those outside the income tax bracket, it added.

