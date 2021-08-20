Left Menu

Unwell Vij not to attend Haryana Assembly session

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-08-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:52 IST
Unwell Vij not to attend Haryana Assembly session
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij could not attend the monsoon session of the state Assembly here on Friday as he was unwell.

Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said he has received a letter from Vij (68) that he will not attend the current session, which began on Friday, on health grounds.

The oxygen saturation level of Vij, a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, had dipped and he was taking rest at his residence in Ambala, sources said.

He watched part of the Assembly proceedings at his home on television.

In a statement on Friday evening, Vij, a six-term MLA, said this is for the first time that he was unable to attend the House.

As per the statement, Vij has been advised complete bed rest by doctors.

Vij had last year contracted Covid and had been hospitalised for nearly a month. Later, when he was discharged from the hospital, Vij immediately got back to work and was on occasions seen wearing an oxygen mask while attending office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021