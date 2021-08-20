Left Menu

Texas Democrats return to work, breaking weeks long quorum denial over voting rights

The Texas State Legislature has resumed its session following the return of some Democratic lawmakers who had avoided Austin for weeks to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass voting restrictions.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:59 IST
Texas Democrats return to work, breaking weeks long quorum denial over voting rights

The Texas State Legislature has resumed its session following the return of some Democratic lawmakers who had avoided Austin for weeks to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass voting restrictions. The legislative body just reached quorum with 99 members present and 49 absent on Thursday, with many members of the Democratic caucus still refusing to return, according to a tally by the Texas Tribune.

"It's time to get back to the business of the people of Texas. I appreciate every one of you. I'm looking forward to working with you," House Speaker Dade Phelan, a Republican, told the lawmakers. The Democratic lawmakers' exodus on July 12 set up one of the most prolonged showdowns over U.S. state bills limiting voting access. Republicans have pushed the measures, citing former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that voter fraud cost him last November's election.

The resumption of business in the Texas legislature clears the way for the passage of the voting restrictions bill that the Democratic caucus opposes. Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner released a statement on Thursday doubling down on the caucus' opposition to the voting restriction bill. He praised his members' efforts to block the bill by leaving the capitol for Washington, D.C. and other locations around the country for 38 days.

"We will fight with everything we have in this special session to protect Texas voters and push for real solutions to the actual issues families in our state face every day,” he said. Three Democratic state representatives released a statement on Thursday explaining that they would return for the legislators' special session and calling for a bipartisan effort to address the state's COVID-19 crisis.

"We are proud of the heroic work and commitment we and our fellow Democratic caucus members have shown in breaking quorum in May and again over the summer," wrote Representatives Garmet Coleman, Ana Hernandez and Armando Walle. "We took the fight for voting rights to Washington, D.C. and brought national attention to the partisan push in our state to weaken ballot access... Now we continue the fight on the House Floor."

The representatives' decision to break with their caucus and return to Austin was met with criticism from some of their colleagues who are still holding out. "This is how Texas Democrats lose elections," Representative Michelle Beckley tweeted in response to the three lawmakers' statement.

"I'm extremely disappointed that they went back to make quorum. It was not what was... communicated with our House Democratic caucus," Representative Ryan Reynolds, who was still in Washington, told local television station KXAN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021