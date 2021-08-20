U.S. to issue Nord Stream 2 related sanctions on Russians -Blinken

The United States will impose sanctions on one Russian vessel and two Russian individuals involved over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

The move comes as U.S. President Joe Biden separately issued an executive order on Friday allowing for sanctions to be imposed with respect to certain Russian energy export pipelines.

