U.S. to issue Nord Stream 2 related sanctions on Russians -Blinken
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 22:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States will impose sanctions on one Russian vessel and two Russian individuals involved over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday.
The move comes as U.S. President Joe Biden separately issued an executive order on Friday allowing for sanctions to be imposed with respect to certain Russian energy export pipelines.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- The United States
- Nord Stream 2
- State
- Antony Blinken
- U.S.
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. State Dept probing whereabouts of $5,800 bottle of whisky given to Pompeo
Olympics-Athletics-Crouser of the United States wins gold in men's shot put
Shares in Chinese e-cigarette firms slide after state media report
Exela HR Solutions - Comprehensive Human Resource Outsourcing Services - Goes Live in India and the United States
MP CM discusses flood situation in state with Amit Shah