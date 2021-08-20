Left Menu

Federalism being destroyed due to BJP's scant respect for states' rights, says Stalin

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-08-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 22:14 IST
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday alleged that federalism was being ''destroyed'' in the country due to the ''scant respect'' BJP had for states' rights and called for opposition unity to take on the saffron organisation, as its chief M K Stalin attended a virtual meeting convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi today which deliberated on the subject.

Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, along with DMK Parliamentary Party Leader T R Baalu, attended the meeting of 19 non-BJP political parties chaired by Gandhi virtually, and also uploaded on his Twitter page, the joint statement of the opposition leaders, where they announced organising protests and demonstrations across the country from September 20 to 30, while urging the people to save India for a better tomorrow.

''Federalism is being destroyed due to the scant respect BJP has for states' rights and it is imperative that the opposition stands united at this hour. The recent Parliament session has witnessed our unity. It must grow stronger & DMK supports the joint statement in toto,'' Stalin said in the tweet.

After the meeting of the Opposition parties, where they stressed on unitedly moving forward to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the leaders also put out a 11-point charter of demands before the Centre, which was also shared by Stalin on his Twitter handle.

