Updated: 20-08-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 22:39 IST
I have read both Prabodhankar, Yashwantrao Chavan: Raj
MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Friday defended his claim that caste animosities in Maharashtra increased after the birth of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 1999.

In a rejoinder to NCP president Sharad Pawar, he said he had read the writings of both Prabodhankar Thackeray and Yashwantrao Chavan.

Earlier, after he alleged that caste tensions grew after the NCP came on the scene, Pawar had advised him to read Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, Raj's grandfather who was known as `Prabodhankar' (reformer).

Speaking to reporters here, Thackeray said Pawar should explain what was the correlation between what he said and the writings of his grandfather.

''I have read both Prabodhankar and Yashwantrao Chavan, I have read about what kind of life he had, his thinking,'' the MNS chief said. Notably, Chavan, the first chief minister of Maharashtra, was known as Pawar's political mentor. PTI SPK KRK KRK

