Unwell Vij not to attend Haryana Assembly session

Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij could not attend the monsoon session of the state Assembly here on Friday as he was unwell after his oxygen levels dipped.

Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said he has received a letter from Vij (68) that he will not attend the current session, which began on Friday, on health grounds. The oxygen saturation level of Vij, a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, had dipped and he was taking rest at his residence in Ambala, sources said.

He watched part of the Assembly proceedings at his home on television, even as he had his oxygen mask on, they said.

In a statement on Friday evening, Vij, a six-term MLA, said this is for the first time that he was unable to attend the House.

According to the statement, Vij has been advised complete bed rest by doctors.

Vij had last year contracted Covid and was hospitalised for nearly a month. Upon getting discharged, he immediately got back to work and was on occasions seen wearing an oxygen mask while attending office.

Meanwhile, at his Ambala residence, a senior doctor from PGIMS hospital in Rohtak monitored the chief minister's health.

Vij had last week gone to Rohtak to attend the cremation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's younger brother. He had returned along with the chief minister in a chopper and due to the high altitude, his oxygen level had dipped, sources said.

At his residence, Vij is under close observation of doctors and they will decide if he needs hospitalisation, an aide said.

On November 20 last year, Vij had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase 3 trials for anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin. He was administered the dose at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment.

