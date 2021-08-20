Left Menu

Sharad Pawar slams BJP-led government, calls for opposition unity

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday accused the BJP-led government of failing to address various issues including the protest by farmers on farm laws and said those who believe in democracy and secularism should come together.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:07 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday accused the BJP-led government of failing to address various issues including the protest by farmers on farm laws and said those who believe in democracy and secularism should come together. Sources said Pawar told the meeting of opposition leaders convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi that there is a need for time-bound programmes against the BJP-led government.

"Farmers have been protesting for many months. This is a painful picture for a democratic country like India. The nation is facing many issues today like economic slowdown, COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment, border dispute, issue of minority communities. The present government has failed to address all these issues. Those who believe in democracy and secularism, those who want to work together to save the democratic principles of our country should come together, that is my call," he is learnt to have said. Among those present at the meeting held through video conferencing were West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting. Samajwadi Party did not attend the meeting, sources said.

The meeting was held by the Congress chief as part of efforts to take forward the unity on various issues forged by opposition parties during the monsoon session of parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

