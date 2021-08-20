Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Congress suspends GV Sriraj for frying 'Twitter bird'

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday suspended GV Sriraj, a youth leader, from primary party membership for frying a "Twitter bird" after he staged a protest against the suspension of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday suspended GV Sriraj, a youth leader, from primary party membership for frying a "Twitter bird" after he staged a protest against the suspension of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account. APCC disciplinary committee chairman L Eswara Rao has issued the suspension order. He mentioned that as per the special directives of AICC communication department, the APCC suspended him from party primary membership with immediate effect.

The order says that the act of Sriraj has tarnished the image of Congress party, and he has used Rahul Gandhi's name in a way that degrades the values of the party. GV Sriraj is a Congress leader and son of former MP GV Harsha Kumar. In order to show his protest against Twitter for suspending the account of Rahul Gandhi, he had fried a quail bird and sent it to the Twitter office in Mumbai.

Twitter on Saturday unlocked the accounts of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party, a few days after it was temporarily suspended for sharing pictures of the family of a minor victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi. The Twitter accounts of various other Congress leaders like Pawan Khera and Manickam Tagore have also been unlocked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

