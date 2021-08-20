Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:27 IST
PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the loss of lives due to a road accident in Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

Condoling the deaths, Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2,00,000 each to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Thirteen labourers were killed and two others injured after a tipper truck carrying them along with steel overturned due to a pothole in Buldhana.

In a tweet the Prime Minister's Office quoting Modi said, ''Anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident in Buldhana district. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to injured.'' PTI KR RHL

