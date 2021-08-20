PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the loss of lives due to a road accident in Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

Condoling the deaths, Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2,00,000 each to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Advertisement

Thirteen labourers were killed and two others injured after a tipper truck carrying them along with steel overturned due to a pothole in Buldhana.

In a tweet the Prime Minister's Office quoting Modi said, ''Anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident in Buldhana district. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to injured.'' PTI KR RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)