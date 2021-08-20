Rajiv Gandhi, a youth icon for taking charge as PM during testing times: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday said former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was a youth icon for taking over reins of the country during challenging times.

He was speaking during a virtual programme organised by the National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Gandhi's birth anniversary.

When the country was facing terrorism and separatism, Gandhi became the prime minister and took bold steps towards strengthening democracy, according to Gehlot.

Gandhi empowered youths and worked with a vision to prepare the nation for 21st century, he said.

He further said Gandhi initiated the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas with a view to provide quality education to the children of rural areas.

"His intention was that without distinction of rich and poor...everyone should get a better education," Gehlot said.

"Rajiv Gandhi is the icon of the youth of the country. He became the prime minister when the country was facing a challenging situation. He gave voting rights to the youth at the age of 18 years," he added.

Gehlot praised NSUI's initiative 'Yogyashala' launched last year to provide study material to the children of poor families.

PCC president Govind Dotasra, NSUI state president Abhishek Chaudhary and other leaders also participated in the programme.

