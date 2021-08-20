Left Menu

Rajiv Gandhi, a youth icon for taking charge as PM during testing times: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:40 IST
Rajiv Gandhi, a youth icon for taking charge as PM during testing times: Gehlot
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday said former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was a youth icon for taking over reins of the country during challenging times.

He was speaking during a virtual programme organised by the National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Gandhi's birth anniversary.

When the country was facing terrorism and separatism, Gandhi became the prime minister and took bold steps towards strengthening democracy, according to Gehlot.

Gandhi empowered youths and worked with a vision to prepare the nation for 21st century, he said.

He further said Gandhi initiated the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas with a view to provide quality education to the children of rural areas.

"His intention was that without distinction of rich and poor...everyone should get a better education," Gehlot said.

"Rajiv Gandhi is the icon of the youth of the country. He became the prime minister when the country was facing a challenging situation. He gave voting rights to the youth at the age of 18 years," he added.

Gehlot praised NSUI's initiative 'Yogyashala' launched last year to provide study material to the children of poor families.

PCC president Govind Dotasra, NSUI state president Abhishek Chaudhary and other leaders also participated in the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021