Left Menu

If BJP has its way, saffron will be hoisted in place of tricolour: Jharkhand Congress chief

Launching a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Congress President and State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon on Friday said if the ruling party at the Centre have its way, saffron will be hoisted in place of the tricolour.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:49 IST
If BJP has its way, saffron will be hoisted in place of tricolour: Jharkhand Congress chief
Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Launching a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Congress President and State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon on Friday said if the ruling party at the Centre have its way, saffron will be hoisted in place of the tricolour. Oraon on Friday inaugurated Rajiv Gandhi Senior Citizen Park in Ranchi on the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "Rajiv Gandhi was the founder of modern India. He was the originator of the era. Once we had telephone sets, now it became handy and compact. From calling to watching a live football match, mobile phones brought the world into our hands. Now BJP cannot change the reality. They may change the names. but it hardly matters. Rajiv Gandhi resides in people's hearts." "Those who have got the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award will remember the present name? Major Dhyan Chand was a great man. I am not against him. But what BJP is doing is dangerous. Will they change the name of the country too? If they have their way, saffron will be hoisted in place of the tricolour. But the country will not accept them," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6 announced that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award will now be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. This came a day after the Indian men's hockey team won the Bronze medal after 41 years at the Olympic Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021