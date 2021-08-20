Tripura CPI(M) condemns BJP MLA’s “Talibani” threat to TMC

Two days after a ruling BJP MLA in Tripura stirred a controversy by allegedly asking his party activists to counter TMC leaders in “Talibani style” if they land at the Agartala airport, opposition CPI(M) on Friday condemned it, saying it is tantamount to “direct criminal offence” and legal action should be initiated against him.

The MLA, Arun Chandra Bhowmick, had made the comment Wednesday during a felicitation ceremony for newly inducted Union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhowmik at Belonia in South Tripura district.

With an eye on the Tripura Assembly polls in 2023, TMC leaders, including its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, are visiting the border state frequently to try and build a base and an organisation for the party which till now has been confined to West Bengal. Secretary of the Tripura unit of the CPI-M Goutam Das also demanded legal action against another BJP MLA and Deputy Speaker in the state assembly Biswabandhu Sen who allegedly courted a controversy last week by asking party workers to “break the bones” of employees.

“I am speaking for some employees who say they didn’t get anything. The bones of mischievous employees should be broken. CPI(M) backed employees sitting in DM, SDM offices; PWD offices etc…Remember our Yuva Morcha executives taught lessons to 60-65 mischievous employees. There was a section of employees who enjoyed salaries sitting at home without doing any work”, Sen had said. The deputy speaker had made the remark at a ‘Yuva Morcha’ meeting at Dharmanagar in North Tripura recently which went viral on the social media.

“This is a cognizable offence and penal measures according to law should be initiated against them. When one suggests breaking bones of employees and the other instigates BJP supporters to attack activists of another party in Talibani style …both are condemnable and the persons have no right to continue as legislators”, Das told a press conference at the CPI-M party office here.

Bhowmik who represents Belonia constituency had said, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was “trying to harm” the Biplab Kumar Deb-led government in Tripura “at the instigation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee”.

“I appeal to all of you that we need to attack them in Talibani style. We need to attack them once they land at the airport here. We will protect our government led by Biplab Kumar Deb with every drop of blood,” he said.

A video clip of his comments went viral on social media with netizens criticising the legislator for his remarks. BJP Tripura chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty had said the comment made by Bhowmik was his own version and not that of the saffron party. When contacted, Bhowmik had said he made the remark just to make it clear that the way the TMC was trying to hit the BJP government, it needed a strong counter. Alleging that the BJP is registering false cases against Left leaders, the CPI(M) leader also said the Communist Party would soon file cases in the High Court on the recent political attacks on its activists.

