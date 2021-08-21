Left Menu

Maha: RS member targets Thackeray govt over Maratha quota

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 00:10 IST
Maha: RS member targets Thackeray govt over Maratha quota
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on Friday said a 15-page letter sent to him by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray detailing the state government's efforts to benefit the Maratha community was far from reality.

Speaking at a rally in Nanded, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, an RS member from the President's quota, also said Congress minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the state cabinet's sub committee on Maratha quota, was ineffective.

He said the Maharashtra government and Centre were blaming each other after the Supreme Court struck down a law that gave reservations in jobs and education to the Maratha community.

The MVA government must inform the people about the follow up of the review petition filed by it in the SC, the RS MP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021