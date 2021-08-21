Biden plans to nominate Rahm Emanuel to be Japan ambassador -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2021 01:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 01:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate Rahm Emanuel, a former White House chief of staff and a former mayor of Chicago, to be ambassador to Japan, the White house said in a statement on Friday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- White House
- Chicago
- U.S.
- Japan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taliban's actions won't help them gain international legitimacy -White House
Olympics-Biden thanks Team USA, extends White House invitation
Biden picks ambassadors to Switzerland and Argentina -White House
US Domestic News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; White House announces final extension of student loan repayment pause and more
White House says deceleration in core inflation is encouraging sign