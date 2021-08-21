Left Menu

Biden asks Supreme Court to block revival of Trump 'remain in Mexico' policy

The Department of Justice filed an emergency request at the high court seeking to put a hold on a Texas-based judge's injunction that would require the government to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, which was put in place by former President Donald Trump. The administration of President Joe Biden acted after the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late on Thursday denied an earlier government request to delay the effective date of the lower court judge's ruling a week earlier https://www.reuters.com/world/us/court-orders-biden-reinstate-trumps-remain-mexico-policy-2021-08-14.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2021 03:22 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 03:19 IST
Biden asks Supreme Court to block revival of Trump 'remain in Mexico' policy
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a judge's ruling that would force the government to resume a contested program that forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their U.S. asylum cases. The Department of Justice filed an emergency request at the high court seeking to put a hold on a Texas-based judge's injunction that would require the government to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, which was put in place by former President Donald Trump.

The administration of President Joe Biden acted after the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late on Thursday denied an earlier government request to delay the effective date of the lower court judge's ruling a week earlier https://www.reuters.com/world/us/court-orders-biden-reinstate-trumps-remain-mexico-policy-2021-08-14. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk "requires the government to abruptly reinstate a broad and controversial immigration enforcement program that has been formally suspended for seven months and largely dormant for nearly nine months before that," Acting Solicitor General Brian Fletcher wrote in papers to the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority including three justices appointed by Trump.

The Justice Department wants the court to act immediately, with the judge's injunction due to go into effect on Saturday. Democrats and immigration advocates criticized MPP, informally known as "remain in Mexico," saying it subjected mostly Central American migrants to unsanitary conditions and violence.

Arrests of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have reached 20-year highs in recent months, a trend Republicans pin on Biden's reversal of MPP and other hardline Trump immigration policies. The Biden administration has left in place a Trump-era health order that allows border authorities to expel migrants to Mexico without the chance to seek asylum in the United States.

The ruling by the conservative-leaning 5th Circuit said the Biden administration must implement the MPP program in "good faith," which appears to leave the government some discretion in how to move forward. Roberto Velasco, a senior Mexican foreign ministry official responsible for North American relations, said Mexico had not yet received any notification from the U.S. government about the ruling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021