Qatar's emir, Biden stress need for 'political solution' in Afghanistan -Emiri Diwan

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and U.S. President Joe Biden stressed, in a phone call, the need to protect civilians and the peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan, a statement by the Qatari Emiri Diwan said early on Saturday.

Sheikh Tamim and Biden also stressed the need to "ease tension in order to reach a comprehensive political solution to ensure security and stability for the benefit of the Afghan people," the statement said.

