Biden discussed Afghanistan with Italy's Draghi -White House

President Joe Biden spoke on Friday with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi about policy in Afghanistan and agreed to "plan a common approach" on the subject at a G7 meeting next week, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed "the importance of continued close coordination between their military and civilian personnel in Kabul," according to the White House.

