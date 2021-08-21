Biden discussed Afghanistan with Italy's Draghi -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2021 04:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 04:59 IST
President Joe Biden spoke on Friday with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi about policy in Afghanistan and agreed to "plan a common approach" on the subject at a G7 meeting next week, the White House said in a statement.
The two leaders discussed "the importance of continued close coordination between their military and civilian personnel in Kabul," according to the White House.
